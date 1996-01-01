Which of the following is a process that occurs only during the lysogenic cycle of bacteriophages?
A
Integration of viral DNA into the host genome
B
Assembly of new viral particles
C
Lysis of the host cell
D
Attachment of the virus to the host cell surface
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the two main life cycles of bacteriophages: the lytic cycle and the lysogenic cycle. The lytic cycle involves the production of new viral particles and destruction of the host cell, while the lysogenic cycle involves integration of viral DNA into the host genome without immediate destruction.
Identify the key events unique to each cycle. In the lytic cycle, processes like assembly of new viral particles and lysis of the host cell occur. In contrast, the lysogenic cycle is characterized by the integration of viral DNA into the host's chromosome.
Analyze each option given: 'Integration of viral DNA into the host genome' is a hallmark of the lysogenic cycle, where the viral DNA becomes a prophage within the host genome.
'Assembly of new viral particles' and 'Lysis of the host cell' are events that happen during the lytic cycle, not the lysogenic cycle.
'Attachment of the virus to the host cell surface' is a common initial step for both cycles and is not unique to the lysogenic cycle.
