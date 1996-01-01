Which of the following best describes methanogens?
A
They are viruses.
B
They are eukaryotic microorganisms.
C
They are multicellular fungi.
D
They are prokaryotic microorganisms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'methanogens' — these are microorganisms known for producing methane as a metabolic byproduct in anoxic conditions.
Step 2: Recall the three domains of life: Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya. Methanogens belong to the domain Archaea, which are prokaryotic microorganisms.
Step 3: Recognize that prokaryotic microorganisms lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, distinguishing them from eukaryotic microorganisms.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options: methanogens are not viruses (which are acellular and not living cells), not eukaryotic microorganisms (which have nuclei), and not multicellular fungi (which are eukaryotic and multicellular).
Step 5: Conclude that methanogens are best described as prokaryotic microorganisms, specifically archaea that produce methane.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Bacteria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason