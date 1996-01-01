Why do bacteria initially persist within a predatory cell during the early stages of infection?
A
They possess mechanisms to evade lysosomal degradation.
B
They immediately destroy the host cell membrane upon entry.
C
They are unable to survive in the cytoplasm and die quickly.
D
They rapidly replicate and exit the cell before detection.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: When bacteria infect a predatory or host cell, they face the host's defense mechanisms, such as lysosomal degradation, which is designed to destroy invading pathogens.
Recognize that for bacteria to persist initially, they must avoid or evade these defense mechanisms rather than being immediately destroyed or killing the host cell outright.
Consider the options: bacteria that immediately destroy the host cell membrane or die quickly in the cytoplasm would not persist; similarly, rapid replication and exit before detection is a later stage, not the initial persistence.
Focus on the concept of lysosomal evasion: many bacteria have evolved mechanisms to prevent fusion with lysosomes or to survive inside lysosomes, allowing them to persist within the host cell during early infection.
Conclude that the key reason bacteria initially persist is their ability to evade lysosomal degradation, which allows them to survive and establish infection inside the host cell.
