Lysogeny refers to which of the following processes in bacteria?
A
The destruction of bacterial cells by lytic phages
B
The integration of bacteriophage DNA into the bacterial chromosome
C
The formation of bacterial endospores under stress
D
The transfer of plasmids between bacteria via conjugation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'lysogeny' in the context of bacteriophages and bacteria. Lysogeny is a specific type of relationship between a bacteriophage (a virus that infects bacteria) and its bacterial host.
Recall that bacteriophages can follow two main life cycles: the lytic cycle and the lysogenic cycle. The lytic cycle involves the destruction of the bacterial cell, while the lysogenic cycle involves a different process.
In lysogeny, the bacteriophage DNA integrates into the bacterial chromosome, becoming a prophage. This means the viral DNA is incorporated into the host's genome and replicates along with it without killing the host immediately.
Recognize that lysogeny does not involve the formation of bacterial endospores or the transfer of plasmids between bacteria, which are unrelated processes.
Therefore, lysogeny specifically refers to the integration of bacteriophage DNA into the bacterial chromosome, allowing the virus to persist in a dormant state within the host.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Bacteria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason