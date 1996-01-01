Which term is used to describe short, rod-shaped bacteria?
A
Streptococci
B
Spirochetes
C
Vibrios
D
Coccobacilli
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the shapes of bacteria: Bacteria are commonly classified by their shapes, such as cocci (spherical), bacilli (rod-shaped), spirilla (spiral-shaped), and others.
Identify the term for rod-shaped bacteria: 'Bacilli' refers to bacteria that are rod-shaped, which are longer and cylindrical.
Recognize the term for short, rod-shaped bacteria: When the rods are very short and somewhat oval, they are called 'coccobacilli' because they have characteristics between cocci (spherical) and bacilli (rod-shaped).
Review the options given: Streptococci are chains of spherical bacteria, spirochetes are spiral-shaped bacteria, vibrios are comma-shaped curved rods, and coccobacilli are short rods.
Conclude that the term 'coccobacilli' correctly describes short, rod-shaped bacteria, combining features of both cocci and bacilli.
