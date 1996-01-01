Which term best describes the contamination that results from the spread of bacteria from meat to vegetables during food preparation?
A
Fermentation
B
Cross-contamination
C
Sterilization
D
Pasteurization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: it involves bacteria spreading from one food item (meat) to another (vegetables) during food preparation.
Recall the definitions of the terms given: Fermentation is a metabolic process involving microorganisms; Sterilization is the complete elimination of all microorganisms; Pasteurization is a heat treatment to reduce pathogens.
Identify that the problem describes the transfer of bacteria from one surface or food to another, which is a form of contamination.
Recognize that the term for contamination caused by the transfer of bacteria from one food item to another is called 'cross-contamination'.
Conclude that 'cross-contamination' best fits the description of bacteria spreading from meat to vegetables during food preparation.
