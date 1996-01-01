Which of the following is the most important initial step in the microbiological assessment of a 31-year-old male bitten on the leg by an unidentified snake?
A
Administer broad-spectrum antibiotics without further investigation
B
Perform a Gram stain of blood samples
C
Test for viral pathogens using PCR
D
Obtain a wound swab for bacterial culture and sensitivity testing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the clinical context: A 31-year-old male has a snake bite on the leg, which is a potential source of bacterial infection due to the introduction of environmental and oral flora from the snake into the wound.
Recognize the goal of microbiological assessment: The primary aim is to identify the causative bacterial pathogens to guide appropriate treatment, especially since snake bites can introduce diverse bacteria.
Identify the most direct and informative diagnostic method: Obtaining a wound swab from the bite site allows for culture and sensitivity testing, which helps isolate the bacteria present and determine which antibiotics will be effective.
Consider why other options are less appropriate initially: Administering broad-spectrum antibiotics without identifying the pathogen may lead to ineffective treatment or resistance; Gram staining blood samples is less direct since the infection is localized initially; PCR for viral pathogens is not relevant here as snake bites typically cause bacterial infections.
Summarize the initial step: Collecting a wound swab for bacterial culture and sensitivity testing is the most important first step to accurately diagnose and tailor treatment for the infection caused by the snake bite.
