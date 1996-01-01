Which term best describes the process of removing dirt, dust, and blood from surfaces in a microbiology laboratory?
A
Pasteurization
B
Disinfection
C
Sterilization
D
Cleaning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of each term: Pasteurization is a process that uses heat to kill pathogens in food and liquids; Disinfection is the use of chemical agents to kill or inhibit most microorganisms on surfaces; Sterilization is the complete elimination of all forms of microbial life, including spores.
Recognize that the problem asks specifically about removing dirt, dust, and blood from surfaces, which is a physical removal process rather than killing microorganisms.
Identify that 'Cleaning' refers to the physical removal of visible contaminants such as dirt, dust, and blood from surfaces, often using soap and water or detergents.
Distinguish that while disinfection and sterilization target microorganisms, cleaning focuses on removing organic and inorganic material that can harbor microbes.
Conclude that the best term describing the removal of dirt, dust, and blood from surfaces in a microbiology laboratory is 'Cleaning'.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason