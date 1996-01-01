Which of the following components can be found in a bacteriophage?
A
Double-stranded DNA
B
Cell wall
C
Peptidoglycan
D
Ribosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a bacteriophage is. A bacteriophage is a type of virus that infects bacteria. It is composed of genetic material and a protein coat, but it does not have cellular structures like bacteria do.
Step 2: Identify the components listed in the problem. The options are double-stranded DNA, cell wall, peptidoglycan, and ribosomes.
Step 3: Recall that bacteriophages contain genetic material, which can be either DNA or RNA, but commonly double-stranded DNA. This genetic material is enclosed within a protein capsid.
Step 4: Recognize that cell walls and peptidoglycan are structural components of bacterial cells, not viruses. Bacteriophages do not have cell walls or peptidoglycan layers.
Step 5: Understand that ribosomes are cellular organelles responsible for protein synthesis and are found in living cells, including bacteria, but not in viruses like bacteriophages.
Watch next
Master Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions with a bite sized video explanation from Jason