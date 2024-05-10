18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Introduction to Viruses
Problem 13.7ab
Which of the following statements is false?
a. Viruses contain DNA or RNA.
b. The nucleic acid of a virus is surrounded by a protein coat.
c. Viruses multiply inside living cells using viral mRNA, tRNA, and ribosomes.
d. Viruses cause the synthesis of specialized infectious elements.
e. Viruses multiply inside living cells.
