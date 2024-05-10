1. Introduction to Microbiology
Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions
1:59 minutes
Problem 13.5a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following statements is false?
a. Viruses may have circular DNA.
b. dsRNA is found in bacteria more often than in viruses.
c. Viral DNA may be linear.
d. Typically, viruses have DNA or RNA but not both.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
11
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice