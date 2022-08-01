C-Type Lectin Receptors

in this video we're going to introduce the C. Type leptin receptors or cl ours. And so another type of P. R. R. Or pattern recognition receptor that's located on the cell surface are the C. Type leptin receptors. And so these C type leptin receptors are commonly abbreviated as C L. R. S. And so these C type leptin receptors or C l R. S. R. Again cell surface pattern recognition receptors or pr Rs that bind to carbohydrates maps on the microbial surfaces. And so some microbes have carbohydrate maps on their surfaces. And these C. Type leptin receptors are found on our own immune cells and they can bind to the carbohydrate maps that are found on these microbial surfaces. Now lecterns themselves which are found within the name C type left and receptors are proteins that bind to specific carbo hydrates. And so that's really what lecterns are. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, once again we're showing you our map of the lesson on the scanning systems of innate immunity which served to detect signs of microbes and served as somewhat like security cameras. And so here we're talking about the pattern recognition receptors, specifically the C type leptin receptors. And so once again these C type leptin receptors are going to be membrane embedded receptors on the cell surface. And what you'll notice is that these C type elected receptors. They have a green region right here that we refer to as the leptin protein. And elected protein is capable of binding to carbohydrates. In fact it will bind to carbohydrates like this one that are found on the microbial surface. And so our host cell is able to use the CLR is to bind and recognize carbohydrate maps found on microbe surfaces. And then once again the C. Type leptin receptor has bound a carbohydrate ma'am on the microbial cell surface. It can then initiate some kind of immune response. For example, perhaps the release of some kind of cytokine. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on C. Type leptin receptors or C. L. R. S. And once again we'll be able to apply some of these concepts as we move forward and learn about the other pattern recognition receptors as well as we move forward to. So see you on the next video.

