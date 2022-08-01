Nucleotide-binding & Oligomerization Domain (NOD)-Like Receptors

in this video we're going to briefly discuss the nucleotide binding and a liga Marie ization domain like receptors or in other words for short. Just the nod like receptors. And so these nod like receptors are commonly abbreviated as N. L. Ours. And unlike the other two types of pattern recognition receptors that we've talked about in our previous lesson videos including the toll like receptors and C type leptin receptors which are membrane bound receptors. The nod like receptor is not membrane bound. Instead the nod like receptor or N. L. R. Is a cytoplasmic receptor meaning that it is not embedded in the membrane and it is dissolved within the cytoplasm. And so this nod like receptor or N. L. R. Is a cytoplasmic receptor protein or a cytoplasmic P R R a cytoplasmic pattern recognition receptor that is going to detect intracellular maps or damps. So these not like receptors which are cytoplasmic P. R. R. S. They play an important role in the immune response of macrophages and dendritic cells. And when an Nl R detects a map uh they can combine with other cytoplasmic proteins to form what is known as an influence zone. And this influence zone can be defined as a structure that is capable of activating pro inflammatory cytokine production leading to inflammation. And so if we take a look at our image down below, once again on the left hand side we have our map of the lesson on the scanning systems and we're focusing specifically on the nod like receptors here and notice that these not like receptors can be found in macrophages and dendritic cells and notice that they are cytoplasmic pattern recognition receptors. Okay so they're found dissolved in the cytoplasm. They are not embedded in membranes. And so when these nod like receptors or N. L. R. S. Bind to maps and damps inside the cell. So here's an NlRB binding to some kind of man or damp. It can lead to the formation of what is known as an influence zone. And the infamous zone will form which will activate cytokine production. And so here we have the infamous um formation and the formation of the infamous um will trigger the release of cytokines And those cytokines can trigger inflammation and inflammation is an entire response that can help to eliminate the microbes that are causing problems. And so what you can see here is that uh these not like receptors are again cytoplasmic P. R. R. S. That detect signs of intracellular maps and damps and can lead to some kind of response that can ultimately help to eliminate those microbes or pathogens. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on the nod like receptors or N. L. R. S. And we'll be able to get some practice applying some of these concepts and then we'll talk about the final type of pattern recognition receptor the rig like receptors. So I'll see you all in our next lesson video

