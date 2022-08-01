MAMPs & DAMPs

in this video, we're going to introduce the two terms maps and damps. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that immune cells use pattern recognition receptors or PR Rs to detect different types of signs that will indicate either microbial invasion or host cell damage. Now the term ma'am, this is an abbreviation for microbe associated molecular patterns and microbe associated molecular patterns or Ma'am. This is going to represent signs of microbes. Now, signs of pathogens are referred to as pants and sew pants are going to be pathogen associated molecular patterns. And so really the terms mammoths and pants can be used interchangeably to refer to a broad group of different types of molecules that are associated directly with microbes or pathogens. And so some examples of mammoths or pants include lipo, polly, sacha ride or LPS, a component found in the outer surface membranes of gram negative bacteria, peptidoglycan, a molecule specific to bacterial cell walls, viral nucleic acids, fungal cell walls and floor Jelen, a protein component important for bacterial flu gela. And so these are all direct signs of microbes or pathogens. And so these are all examples of what could be considered maps or champs. Now damps. On the other hand, our damage associated molecular patterns and so these are not direct signs of microbes. Instead, they're more like indirect signs of microbes and pathogens but their direct signs that indicate host cell damage. And so these are molecules that actually originate from the host but they indicate host cell damage. So for example, it could be perhaps some kind of fossil lipid component of a host cell membrane or something of that nature, something that belongs to the host that indicates that the host cells have been damaged. And so if we take a look at our image down below, what you'll notice is that this is an image showing you a macrophage which is an immune system cell that has many different types of P. R. R. S. Many different types of pattern recognition receptors. And these different types of P. R. R. S. Can detect either maps or damps in different regions. And so some noticed that some of these P. R. R. S. Are found on the surface. And so these are going to be capable of detecting microbe or pathogen associated molecular patterns or maps on the outside of the cells. And so notice here we're showing you these P. R. R. S. That are positioned on the cytoplasmic membrane that are gonna be detecting signs of uh microbes outside the cell. And again notice that we have lipo, polly, sacha ride and peptidoglycan and fraudulent all being detected by these P. R. R. S. On the outside of the cell. Uh and then notice that we have other types of P. R. R. S. That are going to be embedded in the membranes of India's OEMs or fags. OEMs. And they can detect maps uh like for example viral DNA. Or viral RNA. Or bacterial DNA. Uh that have been ingested by the cell. And we have other PR. R. S. That are cytoplasmic p. R. R. S. That can detect, you know, either man or damps and damps are again damage associated molecular patterns um or just damps. And those are going to detect damage to cellular components. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to these terms maps and damps, molecular associated uh molecular microbe associated molecular patterns and damage associated molecular patterns. And so we'll be able to apply some of these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

