in this video, we're going to introduce toll like receptors or T. L. R. S. For short. And so the most well characterized type of P. R. R. Or pattern recognition receptor are the tall like receptors now toll like receptors are commonly abbreviated as T. L. R. S. And so these toll like receptors or T. L. R. S. R, membrane embedded PR Rs or membrane embedded pattern recognition receptors that are used to detect Ma'am, this um outside of the cell or mammoths that have been ingested by the sell through the process of endo psychosis or Figo psychosis. Now the T. L. R. S. Or toll like receptors once again, they can either be found in the cell membrane uh in the cell cytoplasmic membrane or they could be found embedded in the membranes of India's OEMs and faga zones which are these membrane vesicles that result from endo psychosis or Figo psychosis. Now the T. L. R. S. That are found embedded in the cell. Cytoplasmic membrane will face outward on the cell surface in order to detect uh MA'am on the outside of the cell. But the T. L. R. S. That are found in the end as OEMs or fags. OEMs are going to face inward in order to monitor what is engulfed via endo psychosis or figure acidosis. And once again these T. L. R. S are going to recognize maps such as for example microbial nucleic acids like for example, double stranded RNA, which is found in some types of viruses but is not common in the host cell at all. And so once a microbial invasion has been detected. Once a map has been detected by A. T. L. R. It can then initiate some kind of immune response like for example the release of a site a kind for example. And so if we take a look at our image down below over here on the left hand side notice that we're showing you our map of the lesson on the scanning systems of innate immunity which are going to serve to detect signs of microbes and serve someone as security cameras. And so these pattern recognition receptors or Pr. R. S are going to help detect signs of maps and damps microbe associated molecular patterns and damage associated molecular patterns and there are many different types of pattern recognition receptors. But here in this video we're focusing on the toll like receptors or the T. L. R. S. And so these toll like receptors or T. L. R. S. Again our membrane embedded pattern recognition receptors. So they are going to be found embedded in the membrane the cytoplasmic membrane and they will be facing towards the outside of the cell where they can detect signs like for example like a poly sacha ride or potato like an orphanage Ellen or they can be found embedded in the membranes of Windows OEMs or fags OEMs and they're going to be facing inwards so that they can detect what has been ingested within the Windows OEM or Fascism. And so uh this year concludes our brief lesson on these toll, like receptors or T. L. R. S. And we'll be able to learn about the other types of pattern recognition receptors as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

