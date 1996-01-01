Which of the following best explains why the uncertainty of the position of a bacterium is negligible in microbiological studies?
A
Because the uncertainty principle does not apply to living organisms.
B
Because bacterial movement is completely predictable.
C
Because bacteria are always fixed in place by their cell walls.
D
Because the mass of a bacterium is large enough that quantum effects, such as position uncertainty, are insignificant.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle, which states that the more precisely the position of a particle is known, the less precisely its momentum can be known, and vice versa. This principle is significant at the quantum scale, especially for very small particles like electrons.
Recognize that bacteria, although microscopic, are much larger and more massive than subatomic particles. Their mass is sufficiently large that quantum mechanical effects, including uncertainty in position, become negligible.
Consider that the uncertainty principle applies universally but its effects are only noticeable when dealing with extremely small masses and sizes, such as atoms and subatomic particles, not with larger entities like bacteria.
Evaluate the options given: bacterial movement is not completely predictable due to biological variability, and bacteria are not always fixed in place since many can move; also, the uncertainty principle does apply to all matter, including living organisms, but its effects are negligible for large masses.
Conclude that the best explanation is that the mass of a bacterium is large enough that quantum effects, such as position uncertainty, are insignificant, making the uncertainty of its position negligible in microbiological studies.
