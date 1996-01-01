Which of the following individuals would be at the greatest risk for developing bacterial pneumonia?
A
An adult who exercises regularly and has no history of respiratory illness
B
A healthy young adult with no underlying medical conditions
C
A child who received all recommended vaccinations
D
An elderly patient with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
1
Step 1: Understand the risk factors for bacterial pneumonia. These include age extremes (very young or elderly), chronic illnesses, weakened immune systems, and pre-existing lung conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Step 2: Analyze each individual in the problem based on these risk factors. For example, an adult who exercises regularly and has no respiratory illness is generally at low risk.
Step 3: Consider the healthy young adult with no underlying medical conditions, who typically has a strong immune system and low susceptibility to bacterial pneumonia.
Step 4: Evaluate the child who received all recommended vaccinations, which helps protect against many pathogens that cause pneumonia, thus lowering their risk.
Step 5: Recognize that an elderly patient with COPD has compromised lung function and a weakened immune response, making them the most vulnerable to developing bacterial pneumonia among the options given.
