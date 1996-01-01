Which of the following statements regarding the Salmonella bacterium is correct?
A
Salmonella is a Gram-negative, rod-shaped bacterium commonly associated with foodborne illnesses.
B
Salmonella produces oxygen during photosynthesis.
C
Salmonella is an obligate anaerobe that cannot survive in the presence of oxygen.
D
Salmonella is a Gram-positive, cocci-shaped bacterium found primarily in soil.
1
Step 1: Understand the basic characteristics of Salmonella, which is a genus of bacteria known to cause foodborne illnesses.
Step 2: Recall that Salmonella is classified as a Gram-negative bacterium, meaning it has a thin peptidoglycan layer and an outer membrane, which affects its staining properties and antibiotic susceptibility.
Step 3: Recognize the shape of Salmonella cells; they are rod-shaped (bacilli), not spherical (cocci).
Step 4: Consider the oxygen requirements of Salmonella. It is a facultative anaerobe, meaning it can survive with or without oxygen, so it is not an obligate anaerobe.
Step 5: Eliminate incorrect statements such as Salmonella producing oxygen during photosynthesis (it does not perform photosynthesis) and being Gram-positive or cocci-shaped, which are not characteristics of Salmonella.
