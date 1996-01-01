General Biology
Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biology1&2 with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
What type of microscope would a researcher use to measure the size of a ribosome inside a eukaryotic cell?
Which domains of life are classified as prokaryotes?
In bacteria, DNA will be found in _______________.
Which organelle packages the genetic/hereditary material in eukaryotes but not in prokaryotic cells?
Which of the following is/are a primary difference(s) between all prokaryotes and eukaryotic cells?
Which of the following is not a common feature shared by all types of cells?
You isolate a cell with the following characteristics: (1) no nucleus, (2) a cell wall, and the cell is (3) 2 μm in size. This cell could be a/an:
What biomolecule does a ribosome synthesize in all types of cells?
Using the map above, which of the following is NOT a component of the cytoskeleton in eukaryotic cells?
Using the map above, what two organelles produce cellular energy in eukaryotic cells?
Which part of the nucleus is responsible for assembling ribosomes and ribosomal RNA?
Which of the following is most likely to have the greatest concentration of smooth endoplasmic reticulum?
Which of the following is the most common pathway taken for a newly synthesized protein to be secreted?
Hydrolytic enzymes must be segregated and packaged to prevent general destruction of cellular components. In animal cells, which of the following organelles contains these hydrolytic enzymes?
Which of the following organelles are involved in cellular digestion?
Which are recycling centers for the cell?
Which type of plant organelle often occupies the majority of the cell’s volume?
Which part of a mitochondria contains the mitochondrial DNA, ribosomes, and enzymes?
The products of photosynthesis are:
Thylakoids, DNA, and ribosomes are all components found in ________.
Endosymbiotic theory is supported by the discovery of non-nuclear DNA in the ______ and ________ organelles.
According to the endosymbiotic theory, which of the following is likely the ancestor of the mitochondria?
What component of the cytoskeletons do motor proteins use to transport vesicles?
In human cells, ___________________ are used to move a cell within its environment while ___________________ are used to move objects in the environment relative to the cell.
Which of the following are only in plant cells and not in animal cells?
Ions can travel directly from the cytoplasm of one animal cell to the cytoplasm of an adjacent cell through:
Download the Mobile app
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.