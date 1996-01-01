Water does not easily remove grease from dishes or hands because
grease is nonpolar and water is polar. The addition of soap
to water, however, allows the grease to dissolve. Study the structure
of sodium stearate (a soap) and describe how it works.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno