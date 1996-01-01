Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry14. SolutionsSolutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Problem 90
Water does not easily remove grease from dishes or hands because grease is nonpolar and water is polar. The addition of soap to water, however, allows the grease to dissolve. Study the structure of sodium stearate (a soap) and describe how it works.

