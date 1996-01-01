Hi everyone for this problem, we are asked to identify the compound that would be more soluble in methanol from the following pair, acetic acid or a settling. Okay, So for our nothing All since hydrogen is bonded directly to oxygen, we can say that methanol is a polar compound that exhibits hydrogen bonding. So now let's compare it to our acetic acid and a settling and compare the polarities. Okay, so for acetic acid, since hydrogen is bonded directly to oxygen, we can say that acetic acid is a polar compound that exhibits hydrogen bonding. However, for our sideline, this is a hydrocarbon, so it is non polar and this exhibits dispersion forces. So out of the two option choices are acetic acid is more soluble in methanol. Okay, Due to the like dissolves like Okay, so that's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.

