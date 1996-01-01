Hey everyone were asked to indicate the principal or dominant type of solute solvent interactions in a solution made from propane, all and methanol first. Let's go ahead and draw out our structures. We know that pro panel is going to contain three methyl groups and one hydroxyl group, While Methanol contains one methyl group and one hydroxyl group. Looking at our two structures, we can see that we have hydrogen bonds and we know that we have this because hydrogen bonds are possible with our flooring oxygen and our nitrogen. And as we can see right here, we have oxygen atoms in both propane all and methanol. So our principle type of solute solvent interaction here is going to be our hydrogen bonds. Now I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.

Hide transcripts