Problem
KBr is relatively soluble in water, yet its enthalpy of solution
is + 19.8 kJ/mol. Which of the following statements provides the best explanation for this behavior?
(a) Potassium salts are always soluble in water.
(b) The entropy of mixing must be unfavorable.
(c) The enthalpy of mixing must be small compared to the
enthalpies for breaking up water–water interactions and
K–Br ionic interactions.
(d) KBr has a high molar mass compared to other salts like
NaCl.