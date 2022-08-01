in this video we're going to talk about fage D. N. A. As a mobile genetic element. And so first we need to recall from our previous lesson videos that fe ages or bacteria pages are particles of DNA. Or RNA surrounded by a protein coat. And really these fage is serve as viruses that infect bacteria. And also recall from our previous lesson videos that certain types of pages are capable of inserting their DNA into the host cells chromosome creating what scientists call a pro fage. And so the pro fage can be replicated along with the remainder of the chromosome and therefore the pro fage can be passed on to the progeny of the cells or to the offspring of the cells. And so fage D. N. A. Is a mobile genetic element because it's capable of moving and being transferred to different organisms. And so what you'll see here in this image is a fage infecting a bacterial cell and injecting its genetic material, injecting the fage D. N. A. And then the phase D. N. A. Can of course integrate into the host cells chromosome to create a profile page as we see over here and then once the pro fage the viral DNA here is integrated. It can then be replicated and passed down as this cell replicates and divides. And so this is a mobile genetic element that can essentially be transferred between different organisms and passed down. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on fage D. N. A. As a mobile genetic elements. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts