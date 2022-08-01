Transposons in Prokaryotes

in this video we're going to introduce transpose sins. And so transpose sins are also sometimes referred to as jumping genes. And so transpose sins or jumping genes are really just referring to pieces of DNA that have the ability to alter or change their locations within the cell's genome. And transpose sins are able to alter their locations within the cell's genome through a process known as trans position. And so trans position is really just the name of the process that allows transpose sins to alter their locations within a cell's genome. And so transposition is really just the process of the movement of a transpose on to a different location within the cell's genome now transpose ons themselves because they are pieces of DNA. They do encode uh for a protein, specifically an enzyme. They encode for an enzyme known as transposes. And so anything that ends in A. S. E. Is an indication that it is an enzyme. And so transposes is an enzyme that is going to catalyze transposition, allowing the transposed on to move to different locations within the cell's genome. Now sometimes transposition can lead to what is known as insertion allele in activation. And so insertion tool inactivation is when the gene that a transpose on jumps into or gets inserted into becomes inactivated. And so we can get a better understanding of transpose sins. Transposition and insertion elin activation as we look at our image down below And so notice that this is an image of transpose isn't or jumping genes. And so notice on the left hand side over here we're showing you a bacterial cell and you can see in blue it represents the bacterial chromosome. And which will notice is that the little green region that you see over here on the left of the chromosome, this is referring to the transpose. Um and then over on the left you have the little yellow region of the chromosome and this is referring to jean X. Just another gene within the cell. And so zooming into just this specific region. Uh that is what this part is doing over here and again the transpose on is capable of transposition, meaning that it can change its location within the cell's genome. And so notice that the starting position once again is over on the left hand side of the chromosome. However the transpose on also known as a jumping gene can change its location and insert itself into a different region within the chromosome. And so just like this frog here can jump into a different location. This gene this transpose on can jump into a different region. And so gene X which will notice is as it is here in this image, GENE X is active. However, after transposition occurs after the movement of the transposition occurs uh it could possibly lead to insertion all an activation. And this is when the transpose on inserts itself into a gene to inactivated. And so the transpose on ending position which will notice is over here on the right is it is inserted into gene X. And therefore it disrupts and in activates gene X. And so um what you can see is that transpose ions can help to create genetic variability and in cases some cases it can lead to insertion inactivation to inactivate specific genes. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on transpose sins, transposition and insertion elin activation. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn about other mobile genetic elements as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

