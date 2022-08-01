Genome Variability

in this video we're going to introduce our mobile genetic elements map. And so the variability between genomes of different strains of the same species is significantly attributed to what scientists call mobile genetic elements. Now, mobile genetic elements are sometimes abbreviated as M G E s for short. And so these mobile genetic elements or MGs are really just segments of DNA that can move as is implied by the term mobile, which means move. And so these are segments of DNA that can move from one DNA molecule to another. And so some examples of mobile genetic elements include plasmids, transpose sins, genomic islands and fage D. N. A. And moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about briefly about each of these different mobile genetic elements in their own individual videos. And so what you'll notice is down below, we're showing you our map of the lesson on mobile genetic elements or MGs. And uh which you'll notice is on the far left. Over here we're going to talk about plasma. It's then here we're going to introduce what are known as trans Pozen's. Then over here we're going to introduce what are called genomic islands. And then last but not least on the far far right, we're going to revisit fage is and fage DNA. And so this does represent a map of our lesson. And so you can use it to help guide you as we move forward in our course. And as always we're gonna be covering the map by following the left most branch first and then zooming out and covering each of these topics as you see in that particular order. And so I'll see you all in our next lesson video to talk more about plasmas.

