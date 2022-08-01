in this video, we're going to briefly introduce genomic islands. And so genomic islands are really just referring to relatively large regions of the bacteria's chromosome that is actually believed to have originated in a different species. And so this bacteria would have obtained the genomic island through some form of horizontal gene transfer. Now these genomic islands can be identified by scientists because the genomic islands have a unique ratio of G. C. Base pairs. And recall that Gs and CS are referring to the nitrogenous bases or the sequence of the DNA. And so these G. C base pairs have unique ratios within different species. And so the genomic island will have a unique G. C ratio that is different than the rest of the cells chromosome and the rest of the cells chromosome has a different G. C ratio. Now pathogenesis, the islands are specific types of genomic islands that contain genes giving the sell the ability to cause disease. And so anything that is a pathogen is uh an agent that is capable of causing disease. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that this is showing you a bacterial cell and within the bacterial cell you have the bacterial cells genome its chromosome here. And what you'll notice is that this chromosome is colored into two different regions. It has this relatively large region here which is going to be the genomic island. Specifically. This is going to be a path oh genesis city Island a specific type of genomic island that makes the cell pathogenic allowing it to cause disease. And what you'll notice is that the pathogenesis the island is going to have a specific ratio of G. C. Base pairs. That differs from the G. C. Ratio of the rest of the cells chromosomes. And so this pathogenesis the island does somewhat seems like a little island here in the middle of an ocean if you will. And so that this is somewhat why you can see why they might be called genomic islands because they some what appeared to be like a little island here uh that is surrounded by uh DNA sequences that have different G. C ratios. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to genomic islands. And we'll be able to get a little bit of practice on these concepts as we move forward and then talk about fage is as the last mobile genetic elements. So I'll see you all there.

