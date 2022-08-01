in this video, we're going to focus on plasmas. And so plasmids can be defined as circular double stranded DNA molecules with an origin of replication, allowing them to replicate within a cell. Now some plasmas are known as high copy number plasmas and these are plasmids that will replicate very fast or very quickly inside of a cell. And other plasmids are known as low copy number plasmids. And so they replicate very very slowly within the cell. Now these high copy number of plasmas that replicate quickly, of course they are going to be found in high numbers or high copy number because they replicate so fast. Whereas the low copy number of plasmas that replicate slowly are going to be found in relatively low numbers within the cell or low copy number. Now these plasmas, regardless if they are high copy number or low copy number. Plasmas can carry various genes and sometimes some of those genes are going to be able to provide the cell with the ability to survive um in a particular environment, such as an environment that contains antibiotics for example. And so we call these plasmas resistance plasmas, otherwise known as our plasmas. And so resistance plasmids or are plasmas are plasmas that encode genes that confer resistance to antibiotics, allowing the cell to survive in the presence of antibiotics. And these genes that are found on the resistance plasmas are sometimes referred to as our genes. Now in addition to the our genes, it's important to note that these plasmas can also have other genes and uh the resistance plasmids, most of them are going to be conjugated plasmas, which means that these plasmids can be horizontally transferred between different species via conjugation. And once again outside of the our genes, they can also contain other genes that are required for DNA transfer by conjugation. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here, on the left hand side, notice that the top half of this image is focusing in on high copy number plasmas and high copy number of plasmas which will notice as they replicate very very quickly within the cell. And so they're going to be found in relatively high numbers, high copy numbers within the cell. Whereas the low copy number of plasmas on the bottom half over here notice that they replicate very very slowly over time. And so they're going to be found in relatively low numbers within the cell. Now, over here is a representation of a plasma and some of the different regions of DNA that can be found within the plasma. And so what you'll notice is that it contains an origin of replication allowing it to replicate and this is specifically and our plasma here a resistance plasma um and uh it's a resistance plastic because it contains specific genes that allow for antibiotic resistance such as an amp. Our gene which allows for ampicillin resistance, a gene that allows for ample cylinder resistance, allowing the cell to survive in the presence of ampicillin up at the top is a region a gene, the tet are gene or for tetracycline resistance resistance to yet another antibiotic. And then over here in purple. What we have is a can R. Jean providing resistance to an antibiotic called can um Iceland. And also in addition to being our plasma. It's also a conjugated plasma as well because it contains this tribal region or T. R. A. Region here which is the region that is important for conjugation, allowing the our plasma to be uh horizontally transferred and passed from cell to cell via conjugation. And that also allows for the spreading of resistance genes. As you see here between different uh species of bacteria. And so this year uh concludes our brief lesson on plasmids and how they contribute to genome variability because they are mobile genetic elements that can be passed from uh one cell to another cell via congregation. And so we'll be able to talk about other mobile genetic elements as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

