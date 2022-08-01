in this video we're going to continue to talk about DNA repair mechanisms by focusing specifically on mechanisms that repair thigh ming di MERS including nucleotide excision repair. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that timing die MERS occur when covalin bonds form between adjacent timing nucleotides or thiamine bases and the DNA. And so these timing die MERS can cause issues because they can prevent replication and prevent transcription as it occurs normally. And so these timing diners must be repaired and they can be repaired into one of two ways they can be repaired, be a nucleotide excision repair or they can be repaired via photo reactivation. Now in this video we're going to focus on nucleotide excision repair and then later in a different video we'll talk about photo reactivation. Both are going to repair timing diners. And so nucleotide excision repair is going to once again repair thing. I mean die MERS and it does this by removing a region of DNA that overlaps the dime er and so nucleotide excision repair occurs in a series of three steps that we have numbered down below in our image. And so notice this image is focused on nucleotide excision repair which again is gonna repair timing diners. And so what you'll notice here is that in this image we're showing you the formation of thiamine dime. Er And so these I mean dime er will form when the D. N. A. Is exposed to UV light. Ultraviolet light. So for example here we're showing you the sun and the sun has radiation including UV ultraviolet light and that can cause timing diners to form. So notice that we have two adjacent demean bases and they are co violently bound and again this can cause issues and so these diamond diamonds need to be repaired and so nucleotide excision repair, what happens is an enzyme is going to identify the thiamine dime er and then it cuts out a fragment of the DNA that overlaps the dime er And so here you can see that the cut is happening here and over here and so it is removing this region of DNA that contains the timing diver and then uh DNA preliminaries enzyme is going to synthesize a new DNA fragment and the DNA like gates will seal it into place. And so you can see here the new DNA fragment is color coded here in red and so you'll see that the new DNA fragment replaces the old fragment that contained the timing dime. Er And so now we have the DNA that no longer has those timing diners and this D. N. A. Has been repaired. The timing diners have been removed and replaced. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on nucleotide excision repair and how this is able to repair these things. I mean die MERS. And so this here concludes this video and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more about other repair mechanisms as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts