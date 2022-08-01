in this video, we're going to continue to talk about DNA repair by focusing specifically on mismatch repair. And so when proof reading by DNA preliminaries fails to correct a mutation which can occasionally happen. The cell will then resort to mismatch repair. Now, mismatch repair is a DNA repair mechanism as its name implies, is going to fix mismatched nucleotides and it does this by removing and then re synthesizing regions of DNA. Now recall from our old previous lesson videos that the D. N. A template strand can actually be distinguished from the newly built D. N. A. Strand via methylation. Uh The addition of a ch three functional group. And so recall that the old D. N. A template strand is going to be methylated, whereas the newly built D. N. A strand is not yet methylated. And so the methylation helps enzymes distinguished between the old template strand in the newly built DNA strand. Now mismatch repair occurs in a series of four steps that we have numbered down below in our image. And so uh this image is focusing on mismatch repair. And and the very first step of mismatch repair which will notice as we have the template strand is on the bottom here and notice that the old template strand is methylated. So it has these CH three groups and then the newly built DNA strand is at the top and it is not yet methylated. And what you'll notice is that uh the incorrect nucleotide is going to be mismatched during D. N. A replication. And so notice here in the D. N. A. We have a mismatched nucleotide highlighted here in yellow. And so this mismatch that you see right here recall that Gs are supposed to be based paired with sees, not with A. S. And so this is a mismatched nucleotide. So then in step number two, a specific enzyme is going to cut the new D. N. A. Strand near the mismatch site. And again the enzyme can distinguish between the new and the old DNA strand because again the old DNA strand, the template is methylated but the new DNA strand is not yet methylated. And so it's going to cut the new DNA strand as you see here at a site near the mismatch. And then in step number three, this enzyme is going to remove uh a short stretch of the new D. N. A. Strand. And this is going to include the mismatched nucleotide. And so notice here that these short stretch a short region has been removed. And that includes the mismatched nucleotide. And then what happens is the DNA polymerase enzyme is able to come back into play and synthesize ah and new DNA fragment And the new DNA fragment we've color coded here in a reddish color just so that you can visually identify it. And so the new DNA fragment is going to contain the correct nucleotide. And so it would have repaired that mismatch. And then a DNA like this enzyme is going to come and seal the new fragment to create a single molecule. And so what you have here is the new DNA fragment has repaired that mismatch. And now there is a C. Here when previously there was a mismatch and there was an A. And so this is basically the fundamental steps of mismatch repaired. And so that concludes our brief lesson on mismatch repair. And once again we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn about other DNA repair mechanisms as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts