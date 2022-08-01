SOS Repair System

in this video, we're going to continue to talk about DNA repair mechanisms by focusing specifically on the S. O. S. Repair system. And so despite having many different repair mechanisms an organism with extensively damaged DNA or with a lot of DNA damage is going to express the S. O. S. Repair system or just the S. O. S. System. And so the S. O. S. Repair system is a complex repair mechanism that is activated by the cell when the D. N. A. Is extensively damaged. When there is a lot of DNA damage, the S. O. S. Repair system will be activated. And so the S. O. S. Repair system really acts as a last effort attempt a last ditch effort attempt to repair the extensively damaged DNA. And so the S. O. S. Repair system involves the expression of several dozens of different genes, including a special DNA proliferates. And this special DNA polymerase is actually somewhat error prone. So it can cause what is known as S. O. S. Muda genesis and S. O. S. Muna genesis is really just when minor mutations or heirs are caused by the DNA preliminaries of the S. O. S. DNA repair system. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of the S. O. S. Repair mechanism which again is only implemented when there is extensive DNA damage. Lots and lots of DNA damage represented by all of this fire here forming on the D. N. A. Okay and so what you'll notice is that enzymes uh many different enzymes are going to be implemented and the S. O. S. Repair system is only implemented when there is extensive damage. And so we can say that the DNA damage is extensive basically meaning that there is a lot of DNA damage. And so many different enzymes are going to come into play represented by all of these different things that you see here, including a special DNA preliminaries that is going to be error prone because it lacks perforating activity. And so notice that this the special DNA preliminaries that's implemented during the S. O. S. Repair mechanism and saying here I can try to fix all this damage but I can't really see and this is just an analogy to show you how the DNA preliminaries here is going to help prepare a lot of this damage but it is still somewhat error prone. And so the DNA preliminaries is not going to be able to prove right, it cannot prove it and so it is a rare prone and so what you'll see here is that the S. O. S. Repair system it can repair most of the D. N. A. And so you'll notice that the DNA damage is not nearly as extensive as it was before. However you'll notice that there still can be some mutations that are left over. Okay some damage that is left over. And this is what we refer to as the S. O. S. Muda genesis and that is just going to be mutations that are caused by the S. O. S. Repair mechanism. However, the S. O. S. Repair mechanism does help to repair most of the damage, and so it is a last ditch effort to repair the D. N. A. When it is extensively damaged. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on the S. O. S. Repair system and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

