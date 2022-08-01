Photoreactivation

in this video, we're going to continue to talk about DNA repair mechanisms by focusing specifically on photo reactivation. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that timing die MERS may be repaired using photo reactivation. And so photo reactivation is a DNA repair mechanism that repairs timing die MERS. And it does so by using the light responsive enzyme called photo Elias. And so really only cells or organisms that contain this enzyme photo lies are able to repair their timing die MERS using photo reactivation. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice this is an image showing you photo reactivation and what you'll notice is that in the very first step here we're showing you that the timing dime er is going to form when the D. N. A. Is exposed to UV light, ultraviolet light. And so you can see that the UV light is being represented here by the sun and it's causing the formation of this timing dime er which can cause complications in the cell. And so the timing timer must be repaired. And so what happens in photo reactivation is the enzyme called Once again photo lies, which in this image is being represented by this big yellow structure in the back. The enzyme photo Elias is going to bind to the timing dime. Er as you see right here and then the enzyme photo lice is actually going to break the Covalin cross link between the timing holding the timing dymo together. And so you can see that now the Covalin cross link has been broken and these timing diners are no longer diamonds, they have been broken and the cross link that was holding them together has been broken. And so now these timings are normal timings um as you see here, and so at this point the photo lies will then be released from the D. N. A. And the D. N. A. Has been repaired. The timing dime er has been repaired and so this year concludes our brief lesson on photo reactivation and uh we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

