in this video, we're going to talk about base excision repair. And so base excision repair is a DNA repair mechanism that is going to replace and repair damaged nitrogenous bases that may have been damaged through some kind of chemical modification to the nitrogenous base. And so basic decision repair is going to be using enzymes that are called like casa leases. And these glycogen palaces are able to identify the damaged bases and then they will remove the damaged basis. And so basic cision repair occurs in a series of three steps that we have numbered down below in our image. And so notice the image. Down below is focusing on base excision repair, which again, we know utilizes enzymes known as DNA like Castle Asus, which in this image is represented as this green circle that you see highlighted right here. And so the DNA like castles enzyme is going to identify the DNA distortion that's caused by the damaged nitrogenous base. And then after it identifies the distortion, you can see that the DNA backbone here is distorted. It will then remove the damaged nitrogenous base. And so here you can see that the damage nitrogenous base is this symbol that you see right here. It's the guanine that's chemically modified and so it is being removed as you see here by the DNA like hostels enzyme. And then another enzyme is going to come in and it is going to cut the sugar phosphate backbone where the damaged nuclear base used to be. And so here you can see the enzyme comes in and it cuts the sugar phosphate backbone. And then what happens is the DNA polymerase enzyme comes back into play and it's three prime to five prime Exxon nucleus activity is going to remove and then replace the damaged region of D. N. A. And then DNA like gates will seal it together. And so that you can see here is that here the new D. N. A. Has been, the D. N. A. Region has been removed and replaced. And so now there is the correct uh nitrogenous base has been implemented here. And so this year uh concludes our brief lesson on base excision repair and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn about other DNA repair mechanisms as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

