Which of the following is least likely to occur if gonorrhea is left untreated?
A
Progression to meningitis
B
Increased risk of ectopic pregnancy
C
Infertility due to damage of reproductive organs
D
Development of pelvic inflammatory disease
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of gonorrhea as a sexually transmitted infection caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which primarily affects mucous membranes of the reproductive tract.
Step 2: Review common complications of untreated gonorrhea, such as pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), which can lead to infertility and increase the risk of ectopic pregnancy due to damage to the reproductive organs.
Step 3: Recognize that while gonorrhea can cause serious local and systemic complications, progression to meningitis (infection of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord) is very rare and not a typical outcome of untreated gonorrhea.
Step 4: Compare the likelihood of each listed complication by considering the typical pathophysiology and epidemiology of gonorrhea infections and their sequelae.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, progression to meningitis is the least likely complication to occur if gonorrhea is left untreated.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason