Which of the following helminths are classified as nematodes?
A
Enterobius vermicularis
B
Taenia saginata
C
Ascaris lumbricoides
D
Schistosoma mansoni
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the classification of helminths. Helminths are parasitic worms broadly classified into three groups: nematodes (roundworms), cestodes (tapeworms), and trematodes (flukes).
Step 2: Identify the characteristics of nematodes. Nematodes are cylindrical, elongated, and unsegmented worms with a complete digestive system. Examples include Enterobius vermicularis and Ascaris lumbricoides.
Step 3: Recognize that Taenia saginata is a cestode (tapeworm), characterized by a segmented body and lacking a digestive tract.
Step 4: Recognize that Schistosoma mansoni is a trematode (fluke), which are flatworms with leaf-shaped bodies and complex life cycles involving intermediate hosts.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, Enterobius vermicularis and Ascaris lumbricoides are nematodes based on their morphology and classification.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason