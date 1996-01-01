Which of the following statements concerning health risks from working with mice is false?
A
Mice can transmit zoonotic diseases such as lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) to humans.
B
Bites and scratches from mice can lead to bacterial infections in humans.
C
There is no risk of allergic reactions when working with mice in a laboratory setting.
D
Proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) can help reduce the risk of infection when handling mice.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about health risks associated with working with mice in a laboratory setting.
Step 2: Review each statement carefully to determine if it is true or false based on microbiological and occupational health knowledge.
Step 3: Recall that mice can transmit zoonotic diseases such as lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) to humans, so that statement is true.
Step 4: Recognize that bites and scratches from mice can introduce bacteria and cause infections, making that statement true as well.
Step 5: Know that allergic reactions to mice (such as allergies to mouse dander, urine, or saliva) are a well-documented risk in laboratory settings, so the statement claiming no risk of allergic reactions is false.
