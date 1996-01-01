Which of the following foods is NOT a common source of food-borne pathogens?
A
Undercooked eggs
B
Unwashed leafy greens
C
Raw chicken
D
Pasteurized milk
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what food-borne pathogens are — these are harmful microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, or parasites that can contaminate food and cause illness when ingested.
Step 2: Identify common sources of food-borne pathogens by considering foods that are often contaminated due to improper handling or cooking, such as undercooked eggs, unwashed leafy greens, and raw chicken.
Step 3: Recognize that pasteurization is a process that uses heat to kill harmful microorganisms in milk, making pasteurized milk a safer product with significantly reduced risk of containing food-borne pathogens.
Step 4: Compare the options given: undercooked eggs, unwashed leafy greens, and raw chicken are all known to be common sources of food-borne pathogens, whereas pasteurized milk is not, due to the pasteurization process.
Step 5: Conclude that pasteurized milk is the correct answer because it is not a common source of food-borne pathogens, unlike the other options listed.
