10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Growing a Pure Culture
Problem 6.2a
“In the laboratory, a sterile inoculating loop is moved across the agar surface in a culture dish, thinning a sample and isolating individuals.” This statement describes which of the following?
a. broth culture
b. pour plate
c. streak plate
d. dilution plate
