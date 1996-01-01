Which of the following microorganisms is most commonly associated with blood-borne pathogen transmission in healthcare settings?
A
Mycobacterium tuberculosis
B
Hepatitis B virus (HBV)
C
Escherichia coli
D
Streptococcus pneumoniae
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'blood-borne pathogen' — these are infectious microorganisms in human blood that can cause disease in humans. Common examples include viruses like Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Hepatitis C virus (HCV), and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
Step 2: Review the characteristics of each microorganism listed: Mycobacterium tuberculosis primarily spreads through airborne droplets, Escherichia coli is commonly associated with gastrointestinal infections and not typically blood-borne, and Streptococcus pneumoniae mainly causes respiratory infections.
Step 3: Recognize that Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is a well-known blood-borne virus that is frequently transmitted in healthcare settings through exposure to infected blood or body fluids.
Step 4: Compare the modes of transmission of each microorganism to identify which one aligns with blood-borne transmission, focusing on healthcare-associated risks such as needlestick injuries or exposure to contaminated blood.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is the microorganism most commonly associated with blood-borne pathogen transmission in healthcare settings.
