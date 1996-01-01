Swelling of the nasal sinuses associated with upper respiratory infections commonly causes which of the following symptoms?
A
Jaundice and dark urine
B
Nasal congestion and facial pain
C
Diarrhea and abdominal cramps
D
Skin rash and itching

1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy and function of the nasal sinuses. The nasal sinuses are air-filled cavities in the skull that help humidify and filter the air we breathe, and they are connected to the nasal passages.
Step 2: Recognize that swelling of the nasal sinuses, often due to inflammation from upper respiratory infections, leads to blockage of sinus drainage pathways.
Step 3: Identify the common symptoms caused by this blockage, which include nasal congestion (due to impaired airflow) and facial pain or pressure (due to buildup of mucus and inflammation in the sinuses).
Step 4: Compare the listed symptoms with typical sinus infection symptoms. Jaundice and dark urine relate to liver issues, diarrhea and abdominal cramps relate to gastrointestinal problems, and skin rash and itching relate to allergic or dermatological conditions, none of which are typical for sinus swelling.
Step 5: Conclude that nasal congestion and facial pain are the symptoms most directly associated with swelling of the nasal sinuses during upper respiratory infections.
