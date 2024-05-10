7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Gram-Positive Cell Walls
Problem 3.12a
Gram-positive bacteria __________.
a. have a thick cell wall, which retains crystal violet dye
b. contain teichoic acids in their cell walls
c. appear purple after Gram staining
d. all of the above
