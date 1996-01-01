Impregnated gauze strips may be sterilized using which of the following methods?
A
Ethylene oxide gas
B
Pasteurization
C
Ultraviolet radiation
D
Boiling water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of impregnated gauze strips: these are gauze materials that have been soaked or treated with substances, which may be sensitive to heat or moisture.
Evaluate sterilization methods based on their suitability for heat- and moisture-sensitive materials. For example, pasteurization and boiling water involve heat and moisture, which can damage the impregnated substances.
Consider ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which is effective for surface sterilization but has limited penetration and may not sterilize the entire gauze strip thoroughly.
Recognize that ethylene oxide gas sterilization is a low-temperature method that can penetrate porous materials and is suitable for sterilizing heat- and moisture-sensitive items like impregnated gauze strips.
Conclude that among the options, ethylene oxide gas is the appropriate sterilization method for impregnated gauze strips due to its effectiveness and compatibility with sensitive materials.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth with a bite sized video explanation from Jason