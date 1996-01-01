Bacteria generally consist of an outer cell wall containing a liquid called _____.
A
hemolymph
B
cytoplasm
C
plasma
D
serum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a bacterial cell: Bacteria typically have an outer cell wall that provides shape and protection.
Recall that inside the bacterial cell wall, there is a gel-like substance that contains all the cellular components necessary for life.
Identify the term used for this internal liquid substance in bacteria, which is responsible for housing enzymes, nutrients, and genetic material.
Recognize that 'cytoplasm' is the correct term for this internal liquid, as it is the fluid inside the cell membrane where cellular processes occur.
Differentiate 'cytoplasm' from other options like hemolymph (found in some animals), plasma (component of blood), and serum (blood plasma without clotting factors), which are not relevant to bacterial cell structure.
