Lysogeny can result in all of the following except:
A
Destruction of the host bacterial cell
B
Immunity to superinfection by the same phage
C
Integration of phage DNA into the bacterial chromosome
D
Transfer of new genetic traits to the host bacterium
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of lysogeny: it is a process where a bacteriophage integrates its DNA into the host bacterial chromosome, forming a prophage, and replicates along with the host without killing it immediately.
Recall that during lysogeny, the host bacterial cell is not destroyed; instead, it remains alive and can even gain new traits from the integrated phage DNA, a process known as lysogenic conversion.
Recognize that lysogeny provides immunity to the host bacterium against superinfection by the same or closely related phages, because the prophage represses further infection.
Note that the integration of phage DNA into the bacterial chromosome is a hallmark of lysogeny, allowing stable maintenance of the prophage within the host genome.
Conclude that the only option inconsistent with lysogeny is the destruction of the host bacterial cell, which typically occurs during the lytic cycle, not lysogeny.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Bacteria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason