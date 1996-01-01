Which term describes bacteria that die in the presence of oxygen?
A
Aerotolerant anaerobes
B
Obligate aerobes
C
Facultative anaerobes
D
Obligate anaerobes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms related to bacterial oxygen requirements: Obligate aerobes require oxygen to survive; Facultative anaerobes can grow with or without oxygen; Aerotolerant anaerobes do not use oxygen but tolerate its presence; Obligate anaerobes cannot survive in the presence of oxygen and die when exposed to it.
Identify the term that specifically describes bacteria that die in the presence of oxygen, which means they cannot tolerate oxygen at all.
Compare each option to the definition: Aerotolerant anaerobes tolerate oxygen, so they do not die in its presence; Obligate aerobes need oxygen, so they do not die in its presence; Facultative anaerobes can survive with or without oxygen, so they do not die in its presence.
Recognize that Obligate anaerobes are the bacteria that cannot survive in oxygen and therefore die when exposed to it.
Conclude that the correct term for bacteria that die in the presence of oxygen is 'Obligate anaerobes'.
