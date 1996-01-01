Which of the following statements about microscope objectives is correct?
A
The oil immersion objective has the lowest magnification among all objectives.
B
Both the scanning and low power objectives have the same magnification.
C
The low power objective has a greater magnification than the scanning objective.
D
The scanning objective has a greater magnification than the low power objective.
1
Step 1: Understand the typical magnifications associated with different microscope objectives. Generally, the scanning objective has the lowest magnification (around 4x), the low power objective has a moderate magnification (around 10x), and the oil immersion objective has the highest magnification (usually 100x).
Step 2: Compare the scanning and low power objectives. Since the scanning objective is designed for quickly locating the specimen and has the lowest magnification, the low power objective should have a higher magnification than the scanning objective.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement about the oil immersion objective. Given that it is used for very high magnification and resolution, it cannot have the lowest magnification among all objectives.
Step 4: Check if the scanning and low power objectives have the same magnification. Since their typical magnifications differ (4x vs. 10x), this statement is incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is that the low power objective has a greater magnification than the scanning objective, based on the standard magnification values for these objectives.
