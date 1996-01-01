Which of the following best describes the image produced by a darkfield microscope?
A
Three-dimensional images of thick specimens
B
Dark specimens on a bright background
C
Bright specimens on a dark background
D
Colored specimens on a colorless background
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the principle of darkfield microscopy: it enhances contrast in unstained samples by illuminating the specimen with light that will not enter the objective lens unless scattered by the specimen.
Recall that in darkfield microscopy, only light scattered by the specimen reaches the objective, making the specimen appear bright against a dark background.
Compare this with other microscopy techniques: brightfield shows dark specimens on a bright background, and phase contrast or differential interference contrast can produce three-dimensional or colored images.
Identify that the key characteristic of darkfield microscopy is the bright appearance of specimens on a dark background due to scattered light detection.
Conclude that the best description of the image produced by a darkfield microscope is 'Bright specimens on a dark background.'
