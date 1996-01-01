When using a light microscope, which part is primarily used to adjust the focus of the specimen?
A
Stage clips
B
Condenser
C
Coarse and fine adjustment knobs
D
Objective lenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of each part of the light microscope: Stage clips hold the slide in place, the condenser focuses light onto the specimen, objective lenses magnify the image, and the adjustment knobs change the focus.
Recall that focusing involves changing the distance between the objective lens and the specimen to bring the image into clear view.
Identify that the coarse adjustment knob is used for making large changes in focus, especially when initially locating the specimen under low power.
Recognize that the fine adjustment knob is used for making small, precise changes in focus to sharpen the image, especially under higher magnification.
Conclude that the parts primarily used to adjust the focus of the specimen are the coarse and fine adjustment knobs.
