Which of the following best describes a key difference between viruses and eukaryotic cells?
A
Viruses lack cellular organelles such as mitochondria and a nucleus.
B
Viruses possess a plasma membrane similar to eukaryotic cells.
C
Viruses can reproduce independently without a host cell.
D
Viruses carry out metabolic processes like eukaryotic cells.
Step 1: Understand the basic structure of eukaryotic cells. Eukaryotic cells have a defined nucleus and various membrane-bound organelles such as mitochondria, which are essential for their metabolic functions.
Step 2: Review the structure of viruses. Viruses are acellular entities that consist mainly of genetic material (DNA or RNA) enclosed in a protein coat called a capsid, and sometimes an outer lipid envelope, but they do not have organelles like mitochondria or a nucleus.
Step 3: Compare the ability of viruses and eukaryotic cells to reproduce. Eukaryotic cells reproduce independently through processes like mitosis, whereas viruses require a host cell to replicate because they lack the cellular machinery for independent reproduction.
Step 4: Examine metabolic capabilities. Eukaryotic cells carry out metabolic processes such as energy production and biosynthesis, but viruses do not perform metabolism on their own; they rely entirely on the host cell's metabolic machinery.
Step 5: Conclude that the key difference is that viruses lack cellular organelles such as mitochondria and a nucleus, which are present in eukaryotic cells, making the statement 'Viruses lack cellular organelles such as mitochondria and a nucleus' the best description of their difference.
