What is one major difference between viruses and bacteria?
Viruses contain both DNA and RNA in the same particle, while bacteria contain only DNA.
Viruses can reproduce independently, but bacteria cannot.
Viruses lack cellular structure, while bacteria are composed of cells.
Bacteria require a host cell to replicate, but viruses do not.
Step 1: Understand the basic structural differences between viruses and bacteria. Viruses are acellular entities, meaning they lack a cellular structure, while bacteria are unicellular organisms composed of cells.
Step 2: Recognize that viruses contain either DNA or RNA as their genetic material, but not both simultaneously in the same viral particle. Bacteria, on the other hand, always contain DNA as their genetic material.
Step 3: Consider the reproductive capabilities. Bacteria can reproduce independently through processes like binary fission, whereas viruses require a host cell to replicate because they cannot carry out metabolic processes on their own.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options based on these facts. The correct major difference is that viruses lack cellular structure, while bacteria are composed of cells.
Step 5: Summarize that this fundamental difference affects how these organisms live, reproduce, and interact with their environments, which is crucial for understanding microbiology.
